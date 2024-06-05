06/06/2024
Queensland Game One Player Ratings – 2024 State Of Origin Series

Queensland Rugby League

Here are the Queensland Maroons Rugby League player ratings for game one of the 2024 Rugby League State Of Origin series. Queensland won the game 38-10 after a very early send off that saw Joseph Sua’ali’i gone from the field after just 6 minutes.

Remember, 5 points for below average. 6 points in a pass mark. 7 points is better than average. From there, you can work it out!

See if you agree with them!

Here is the side:


1. Reece Walsh – 0 – knocked out cold in the first few minutes. Didn’t get to do anything.

2. Xavier Coats – 8 – The ball didn’t really find him all night but he went looking for it.

3. Valentine Holmes – 7 – Was a bit quiet in this one by his standards.

4. Hamiso Tabu-Fidow – 8 -Moved into fullback early and did everything you could have asked.

5. Murry Taulagi – 6 – Was shut down pretty well in defence.

6. Tom Dearden – 6 – A solid game but didn’t set the world on fire.

7. Dally Cherry-Evans – 8 – Just guided them around the field so brilliantly!

8. Reuben Cotter – 7 Was really good!

9. Ben Hunt – 8 – Just so solid for QLD. Scored a couple of tries!

10. Lindsey Collins – 7 – Set a really good platform that eventually wore the Blues down.

11. Jaydn Sua – 6 – A solid game.

12. Jeremiah Nanai – 6 – I thought he was a bit quiet. Crossed the line but dropped it.

13. Patrick Carrigan – 8 – As always just a class game.


14. Harry Grant – 7 Was a lot better in the second half.

15. Moeaki Fotuaika – 6 – I though he was a bit quiet.

16. J’maine Hopgood – 7 – Great when he came onto the field!

17. Selwyn Cobb – 7 – Has some brilliant moments, and some average ones.


18. Felise Kaufusi – 6 – Called on for Walsh and was solid.

