Podcast: The NRL Loves Las Vegas While Super League Hates France

In this episode we we have a chat about the relative sucess of the NRL’s venture to Las Vegas! How it was recieved in Australia and in the United States. We then chat about the decision by Super League to make the Catalans Dragons pay for the travel costs of every other Super League club to France in 2025.

We then chat about whether we have got enough Grand Final success to be happy for the rest of our lives.

We hope you enjoy it.

