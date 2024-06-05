Podcast: Queensland Wins State Of Origin One

Queensland has won State Of Origin one and we give youy our thoughts on the game as well as player reviews. We chat about the sad loss of Rob Burrow, how Rugby League Project counts games played at a stadium, and then have a general chit chat!

