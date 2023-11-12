Podcast: Its NRL Draw Release Week And Everyones Unhappy!

On the podcast this week we talk about the NRL Draw and wonder why everyones whinging about it, the Sydney Roosters persuit of a Rugby Union players, we chate about the Wests Tigers revolution that involves buying halves, we go through the players with the most games at each position in NRL history and much, much more!

