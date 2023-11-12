Podcast: Its NRL Draw Release Week And Everyones Unhappy!

On the podcast this week we talk about the NRL Draw and wonder why everyones whinging about it, the Sydney Roosters persuit of a Rugby Union players, we chate about the Wests Tigers revolution that involves buying halves, we go through the players with the most games at each position in NRL history and much, much more!
AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Patreon
Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Websites
The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak
Rugby League Podcasting Network
Youve found the best 2024 NRL Podcast! The Official NRL website, For the latest NRL News or the 2024 NRL Draw just click the links! Also if you’re looking to Buy 2024 NRL Tickets you know where to go!