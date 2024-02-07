Podcast: Becoming The Best Team Of All Time And Wests Tigers Expectations For 2024

In this episode we talk about the achievements of the St George Dragons team that won 11 straight titles, what the Panthers would have to achieve to equal them in the modern day, and the different situations, rule sets and dynamics both great teams have to deal with to stay together.

We then talk about the Wests Tigers and the changes they are currently making. The expectations of fans in 2024, and their longer term future.

We talk about the North Sydney Bears and the media beat up suggesting they’ll be an NRL expansion club, and that leads us to chat about how Sydney could have been seen teams merged together during the early 90’s and into Super League.

We also review some rule changes and talk about field sizes.

We hope you enjoy it.

