NRL Podcast: James Fisher-Harris To The New Zealand Warriors Plus NRL Tipping

In this episode we talk about thje shock move of James Fisher-Harris to the New Zealand Warriors in 2025, who the Penrith Panthers might look at signing with their free’d up salary cap space, what this means for the Panthers great side, and we give our NRL tips for round 7.
AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Patreon
Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Websites
The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak
Rugby League Podcasting Network
Youve found the best 2025 NRL Podcast! The Official NRL website, For the latest NRL News or the 2025 NRL Draw just click the links! Also if you’re looking to Buy 2025 NRL Tickets you know where to go!