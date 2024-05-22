NRL Podcast: Charity Work

In this episode you didn’t see what you thought you saw. Trent Barrett is the saviour of the Parramatta Eels, Cliff Lyons was really good at Rugby League, the next NRL broadcasting deal and leveraging the NRL’s PNG expansion to get the game back on the ABC, South Sydney are really bad at Rugby League, Matthew Johns political commentary is to be ignored and NRL game previews for Round 12.

