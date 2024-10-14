NRL Podcast: A Poms Big Day Out With Johnny Lew

In this episode we have a chat with Johnny Lew who is in Australia at the moment to discuss his first time attending an NRL Grand Final. We talk about the differences between the NRL and Super League Grand Final experiences, the differences between Australian crowds and English crowds, the optics of the Americanisation of the NRL experience, Grand Finakl day entertainment, food options and much more.

We than talk about interntaional Rugby League failures, strange Rugby League stories, and the looming spectre of the NRL having so much money that they can do what ever they want.

