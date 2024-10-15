Is NRL Popular Around the World? An Aussie Sporting Export

NRL has become one of the most popular sports in the country. Rugby does not hail from Australia initially but many would argue that the Aussies do it better. Rugby league’s influence has not remained confined to the shores of Australia. The sport itself is popular in lots of locations and the NRL has made its way onto screens and into conversations across the globe. There are a growing number of fans from North America and even Africa tuning in and there are new broadcast deals helping this to happen.

Broadcasting Around the World

NRL used to be watched mainly in the confines of Australia but that’s all changed with the recent launch of the Watch NRL streaming service. This allows fans worldwide (except in a few locations with existing TV deals) to stream every match live and on-demand. This service has made it easier than ever for international viewers to engage with the NRL no matter where they are in the world. Both regular season or marquee events like the Finals Series or State of Origin can be watched and fans outside of traditional rugby league heartlands can now watch the action unfold in real-time.

This development is significant because it allows the NRL to reach potential fans who may not have had the opportunity to engage with the sport before. Streaming opens up the game to new markets and makes rugby league more accessible to a global audience, offering the same access that Australian fans enjoy.

Americans are also watching more rugby with live events National Rugby League etc. coming to the US shores for tournaments and individual fixtures. This has led to some growth in the US where we know people love sports. Rugby fits a lot of the same criteria as the top sports in the country with the same kind of physicality that we see with sports like NFL.

North America is a growing region for the NRL even though it competes with these hugely popular sports like American football and basketball. Fox Sports broadcasts three NRL games per week, along with the Finals Series and State of Origin. There are also ways to watch the NRL Women’s competition. Sportsnet in Canada provides the same coverage ensuring that rugby league fans across the continent can follow their favorite teams.

NRL doesn’t yet enjoy the widespread popularity that sports like the NFL or NBA do in North America it is gaining a foothold. Watch NRL has undoubtedly helped to provide more access to the games and social media definitely helps. People can now chat with other fans online even if they aren’t hanging out in their local bars and coffee shops.

The Growing Fanbase in Europe

Rugby league has a more established presence in Europe – particularly in England. Though it has to share space with rugby union. The United Kingdom has its own Super League competition but many British fans are also following the NRL.

UK broadcaster Sky Sports broadcasts three games per week in the UK along with comprehensive coverage of the Finals and State of Origin. Participation numbers in the United Kingdom are growing again after something of a dip.

In the Netherlands and France, both ESPN and BeIN Sports provide regular NRL coverage. While rugby league remains a niche sport in these countries compared to football the commitment of these broadcasters to showing games regularly has helped build a small but loyal fanbase. Watch NRL has also provided a valuable tool for fans across Europe to stay connected to the competition.

African Fans Continue to Watch

ESPN Africa broadcasts NRL matches across sub-Saharan Africa with three games per week shown during the regular season. The continent offers a lot of different ways for people to pay as well as to play the game if they want and this can. Kenya is the highest in the world rankings for the sport as an international team.

There is a growing economy in a lot of different parts of Africa and this could mean even more people watching and attending events. Rugby could become one of the bigger sports in the region.

Conclusion

The expansion of broadcasting partnerships and the introduction of the Watch NRL streaming service have played significant roles in making the game accessible to fans worldwide.



The Aussie version of the sport is popular and even the coverage is fun. Leaguefreak.com’s coverage is full of humor and even the dictionary of terms that people might find in the country are pretty funny. A lot like cricket and other globally popular sports, there is a lot to be said about the coverage and the fact that there are some great personalities covering the games. This comes in the form of commentary and podcasts as well as blogging and tweeting. It all adds to the NRL ecosystem.

