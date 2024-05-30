NRL Podcast: 你们的巴布亚新几内亚队不会是我们上海熊队的对手

Welcome comrades! In this episode we talk about the NRL’s deal with the Australian Government to spend $600,000,000 on a club in Papua New Guinea over the next ten years. We talk about the NRL “no fault stand down” rule, how there is not real answer to these situations, and the effects it all has on players and the game. We also go through both the New South Wales and Queensland Origin teams, have a talk about the Panthers, and much more!

