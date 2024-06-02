Dylan Edwards Out Of State Of Origin One

Dylan Edwards is out of State Of Origin one after a leg strain he picked up during training.

James Tedesco has been called into the side as a replacement.

Edwards is expected to miss anything from 1-6 weeks with the injury depending on the severity of it, which hasn’t actually been officially released by the NSWRL or the Penrith Panthers.

This is rotten luck for Edwards who has been in fantastic form for a long time now and was an automatic selection for New South Wales.

Tedesco will do a good job for the Blues, but it makes for a less than ideal preparation for the game.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!