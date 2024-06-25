How to Register and Login via Boho Casino App?

Boho Casino is licensed and regulated, providing a safe and fair gaming environment on the mobile app. To access the exciting casino games, registration in the Boho Casino app is required. Before registering on the platform, it is always best to check the official website from which you are downloading the app. Below you can find detailed instructions on how to register an account with the Boho Casino app and how to log in.

Registration Process via the Boho Casino App

Boho Casino’s separate mobile app for Android and iOS users requires customers to be at least 18 years old when registering. Once registered, you can play casino games wherever and whenever you want with just an internet connection. Follow the step-by-step instructions to save time and do it right:

Access the Boho Casino app. Open the app you downloaded earlier to your device; Start registration. Click on the “Registration” button and follow the next steps; Start filling in your details. Fill in all the registration fields with the required information (all the information you provide must be correct); Complete the application registration. Check the correctness of the entered data and come up with a strong password.

As a full member of Boho Casino, you will be able to familiarise yourself with the entire available range of the application and start playing.

Verification of Boho Casino Account

Successful completion of registration will be the account verification. Account verification is also one of the main conditions when using the Boho Casino app. According to the terms and conditions, every player is required to verify their account to withdraw money. Follow the step-by-step instructions to verify your account on the Boho Casino app:

Access the app. Open the previously installed app on your device; Log in. In the top right corner of the site, click on the “Login” button and enter the username and password you created earlier; Start filling in your personal details. In the “Personal Information” section, fill in all blank fields with the required information (first name, last name, phone number, country, e-mail, etc.); Go to the KYC section. You will need to upload a photo of your documents for verification (driving license, utility bills, passport copy); Complete the verification. All data entered must be true, check that all personal information is correct, and complete the verification process by clicking on the “Done” button.

Once your Boho Casino account has been successfully verified, you will receive an email notifying you of this. In case of a rejection, you can fill out the application again, making sure to address all items.

Login via Boho Casino App

Users of the Boho Casino mobile app for Android and iOS devices will also go through an authorization process after registering an account to access their personal account. Use the Boho Casino app personal account login guide:

Access the app. Open the Boho Casino app already installed on your device; Tap on the “Sign In” button. Click on the “Sign In” button and enter the username and password you created during registration; Finish logging in to the app. Verify that the data you entered is correct and complete the login process by clicking on the “Sign in” button.

Once the authorization process is complete, you will immediately be able to access the full range of Boho Casino games and start playing. To simplify the login procedure, you can remember your personal data on your device and subsequent authorization will be automatic.

