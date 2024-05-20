Brad Arthur Sacked By The Parramatta Eels, Trent Barrett Takes Over

The Parramatta Eels have chosen to “part ways” with coach Brad Arthur, effective immediately.

He’s been sacked.

The Eels are sitting down in 14 place on the NRL ladder, having struggled with injuries and poor form. At some point the club needed to make a change, and with Arthur being one of the longest termed coaches in the NRL, he became the fall guy for the poor start to the season.

The Parramatta Eels have committed a number of long term contracts to players who have never really proven that they are winners. Even the coach himself kept getting deal after deal at the Eels.

Trent Barrett will take over the coaching role at the Eels, and we will see how that goes, but you’d hope that with players returning we don’t see the Eels win a few games and the club immediately commit to Barrett long term.

The loss of Arthur may affect the deal that was to bring Zac Lomax to the club in 2025.

Below is a statement just put out by the Parramatta Eels:

The Parramatta Eels have this afternoon informed Brad Arthur that his tenure as Head Coach has ended, effective immediately. It was the view of the Board and CEO that the progress of our NRL team has stalled. Our goal is to win premierships and it is time for the Club to go in a new direction. We want to thank Brad who has worked tirelessly for the Club over a 10 year period. During his time as Head Coach, the Club has played in five finals series, including a grand final in 2022. We wish Brad and his family the very best in the future and we are very grateful for his services to the Club. Trent Barrett will take control of the team as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2024 season. We will provide a further update as we move forward to appoint a Head Coach for the 2025 season and beyond.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!