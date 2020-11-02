Wigan Have A New Club Logo And It Looks Like Crap!

Nov 02, 2020 League Freak European Super League News 0
Wigan Rugby League club has change their logo and it must be said, the new one looks like absolute garbage!
Its understood that the club was looking for a logo that was a little more simple than the clubs previous logo, and thats understandable. However the logo they have chosen not only looks second rate, but it reminds you of a cheap knockoff of a Widnes Vikings or Canberra Raiders logo.
Wigan fans are obviously pretty upset, with some fan made alternatives popping up on Twitter that actually look a lot better than the one above.
I tried 10 mins in photoshop and came up with this. pic.twitter.com/NIVVWaItJd
— Toby Stretch (@toby_stretch) November 1, 2020
The thing that I find a bit strange is that new few people in the game actually call Wigans Rugby League club the “Wigan Warriors”. They are just Wigan.
I ran a poll on my Twitter to ask people about this. Have a look at the results.
Do you know ANYONE that calls Wigan’s Rugby League club the “Warriors”?#RFL #SuperLeague #IntRL #Rugby #BBCRugby #RugbyLeague #NRL
— League Freak (@LeagueFreak) November 1, 2020
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Jul 08, 2020 0
Jul 07, 2020 0
Jul 07, 2020 0
Nov 02, 2020 0
Oct 22, 2020 0
Oct 05, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.