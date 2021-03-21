Who Has Scored The Most Tries In Professional Rugby League History?

Want to know who has scored the most tries in professional Rugby League history? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Australian Rugby League star Brian Bevan scored an incredible 757 tries between 1942 and 1964 in a career that started in Australia and ended in England.

Bevan scored his 757 tries in 670 game for the Sydney Roosters, Warrington Wolves and Blackpool RLFC.

Bevan added 35 goals to that tally to score an incredible 2,341 points over his career.

We will never see a career like Brian Bevan’s ever again.

