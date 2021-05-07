Who Has Scored The Most Tries For The Penrith Panthers In An NRL Game?

So you want to know who holds the single game record for the most tries scored for the Penrith Panthers in an NRL match? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On July the 7th in 1974 Panthers lock Peter Langmack scored 5 tries in the Penrith Panthers 22-21 victory over the St George Dragons at Penrith Football Stadium in front of 9,203 spectators.

The game was played in round 15 of the season and featured some famous names in the Panthers side including Tim Sheens, Mike Stephenson and Dennis Tutty while the Dragons led by captain/coach Graeme Langlands in a side that features Ted Goodwin and Rod Reddy with Billy and Brian Smith in the halves.

Not a bad effort, scoring 5 tries as a forward in such a close game!

As always our stats are provided by our friends at Rugby League Project.

