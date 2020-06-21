What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In The Canberra Raiders NRL History?

So you’re looking for the biggest winning margin by the Canberra Raiders in the NRL? You’ve come to the right place!

On August 22nd in 1993 the Canberra Raiders defeated the Parramatta Eels by a scoreline of 68-0 at Canberra Stadium in front of 20,411 supporters.

Jason Croker, Laurie Daley, Sean Hoppe and Mal Meninga all scored 2 tries a piece in the 12 tries to zero thrashing. David Furner kicked 10 of 13 goals.

A few notable things about this game, Brett Kenny was still the Eels five-eight at this time and the Eels were coaches by Mick Cronin. The Raiders would go on the following season to win the 1994 NRL Grand Final.

Statistics provided by Rugby League Project

