What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In St Helens Rugby League History?

Want to know what the biggest winning margin for St Helens Rugby League club is? You’ve come to the right place!
On the 14th of September in 1986 St Helens defeated Carlisle 112-0 at Knowsley Road in front of 4,068 spectators.
This game was a fixture in the 1986/87 Lancashire Cup.
Neil Holding and Barry Ledger scored 4 tries a piece in the 20 tries to nil hammering!
The halftime score was 32-0 in St Helens favour. Thats one hell of a second half!
All statistics via Rugby League Project.
