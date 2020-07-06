What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In Leeds Rhinos Rugby League History?

So you want to know the biggest winning margin in the Leeds Rhinos history? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On the 11th of February in 2001 during a Challenge Cup fixture the Leeds Rhinos defeated the Swinton Lions by a scoreline of 106-10. The game took place at Gigg Lane in front of 3,239 supporters.

The 96 point victory in the biggest winning margin in any competition the Leeds Rhino have taken part in.

Anthony Farrell, Andy Hay, Brett Mullins, Ryan Sheridan, Kevin Sinfield and Marcus St Hilaire all scored doubles in the 18 tries to 2 smashing!

Iestyn Harris kicked 17 goals on the day.

All statistics via Rugby League Project

