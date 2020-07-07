What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In French Rugby International History?

Want to know the biggest winning margin in the history of international Rugby history for France? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On the 22nd of October in 2003 France defeated Serbia 120-0 at Beirut Municipal Stadium.

Fabrice Estebanez scored an incredible 10 tries in the 22 tries too nil romp!

Maxime Grésèque kicked 12 of 16 goals while Sébastien Terrado kicked 4 of 6 goals.

This is the biggest winning margin in international Rugby League history!

All statistics via Rugby League Project!

