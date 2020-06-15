What Is The Biggest Loss In The Canterbury Bulldogs NRL History?

Jun 15, 2020 League Freak Canterbury Bulldogs 0
On Saturday May the 11th in 1935 Canterbury suffered a 91-6 loss to the St George Dragons at Earl Park in Sydney.
The 19 tries to 0 thrashing is the biggest losing margin in NSWRL/ARL/NRL first grade history.
The following week Canterbury lost 87-7 against Eastern Suburbs at the Sydney Sportsground.
Not a good fortnight for the Canterbury club at all…
