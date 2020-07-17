What Is The Biggest Losing Margin In Brisbane Broncos History?

Jul 17, 2020 League Freak Brisbane Broncos 0
So you want to know what the biggest loss in the Brisbane Broncos history is? Well, you’ve come to the right place!
On June the 4th in 2020 the Sydney Roosters defeated the Brisbane Broncos 59-0 at Lang Park in Brisbane. The game was played in front of no supporters due to the 2020 Covid19 lockdown.
Angus Crichton scored a double in the 10 tries to zero thrashing!
Kyle Flanagan kicked 9 our of 10 goals and Luke Keary added one extra goal of his own!
All statistics via Rugby League Project.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Jul 17, 2020 0
Jul 10, 2020 0
Jul 10, 2020 0
Jul 15, 2020 0
Jul 15, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.