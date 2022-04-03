Video: The Non Event “Brawl” Between Brisbane Broncos Players

Apr 03, 2022 League Freak Brisbane Broncos 0
Here is video posted on social media today of the supposed “brawl” that is alleged to have occurred between Brisbane Broncos teammates Payne Hass and Albert Kelly.
The NRL Integrity has already come out and said they have investigating this incident…
Adam Reynolds will fix things in Brisbane 😂
The Brisbane Broncos are fucked 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lXUQGOLnY3
— PG-MVP (@BunniesClippers) April 3, 2022
Its a bit of a non-event really. A bit of pushing and shoving and thats about it.
It will no doubt the talked up by the corporate media and milked for all its worth.
I’d expect there to be a fine, just because that is what the NRL will want to happen, but I don’t expect any suspensions from this. Nothing is really happening here…
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Apr 03, 2022 0
Jan 29, 2022 0
Jun 28, 2021 0
Apr 03, 2022 0
You must log in to post a comment.