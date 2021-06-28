 

Video Of Lee Mossop Knocking Out Konrad Hurrell

Jun 28, 2021 European Super League News 0

I know you love to see these videos, you animals!

In last nights match between the Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos, Lee Mossop was sent from the field after he switched off a very angry Konrad Hurrell who was charging at him and looking for a fight. Unfortunately for Konrad, he found one….and it ended pretty quickly!

Mossop was send off for his punch.

All reports suggest that Hurrell was a strangely good sport about the outcome, basically knocking that his opponent got the better of him on this occasion and it was what it was. Still, he could very well have been suffering from a pretty severe concussion.

Hopefully Hurrell is alright.

The Leeds Rhinos went on to win the match 38-12 and it seems Konrad is taking it all in his stride.

