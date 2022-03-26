 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

VIDEO: Mitchell Barnett Sent Off After High Shot In Penrith Panthers Victory

Mar 27, 2022 Newcastle Knights 0

There Penrith Panthers have run out 38-20 winners over a brave Newcastle Knights team who were not only missing a handful of players leading into the game, but who were one man short for most of the match as well.

A crazy, silly high shot by Mitch Barnett killed the Knights chances to be competitive in the game.

Here is video of the incident:

When you consider the way the NRL is looking to protect players from accidental contact with the head, this purposeful act to injure an opponent is going to get hammered when it gets sent to the judiciary.

I wouldn’t be shocked if Barnett ended up on the sideline for 8-10 weeks.

NRL Podcast: Fergo and The Freak - Ep388 - The North Sydney Bears Jersey That Now Curses Brookvale Oval

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Become a Patron!

Ziad Warwar
Nadine
Coojee
Adam
Andy
jamescunni
Lisa
Rugby League Project
Karsten Brumme
Samuel
Sandy
Katey
Jack
Terry
Gibbo

Polls

In The On Field Quality Of Super League Games Getting Better Or Worse?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+