VIDEO: Mitchell Barnett Sent Off After High Shot In Penrith Panthers Victory

There Penrith Panthers have run out 38-20 winners over a brave Newcastle Knights team who were not only missing a handful of players leading into the game, but who were one man short for most of the match as well.

A crazy, silly high shot by Mitch Barnett killed the Knights chances to be competitive in the game.

Here is video of the incident:

Mitchell Barnett SENT OFF ❌ Agree with the decision? 💬 📺 Watch #NRLPanthersKnights LIVE on

ch. 502 or stream on Kayo: https://t.co/ew0pzh5TPs

✍️ BLOG https://t.co/RCBzrObyLa

🔢 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/cwvYrqOs0n pic.twitter.com/kKJiBm8EPX — Fox League (@FOXNRL) March 26, 2022

When you consider the way the NRL is looking to protect players from accidental contact with the head, this purposeful act to injure an opponent is going to get hammered when it gets sent to the judiciary.

I wouldn’t be shocked if Barnett ended up on the sideline for 8-10 weeks.

