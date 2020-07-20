 

Toronto Wolfpack Withdraw From The 2020 Super League Season

Jul 21, 2020 European Super League News 0

In some terrible breaking news, the Toronto Wolfpack have withdrawn from the 2020 Super League season amid rumours of players not being paid and the request for a £200,000 loan was rejected by opposition Super League clubs.

The news means that the likes of Sonny Bill Williams as well as other high profile Wolfpack players may become available to other Super League clubs, or even NRL teams.

Listen to the thoughts of Andrew Ferguson and League Freak on this breaking news:

This is really sad news for the game.

I would suggest that the Wolfpack should look to step back to the Championship, get costs back under control, and aim for Super League once again in a couple of years from now.

