Toronto Wolfpack Withdraw From The 2020 Super League Season

In some terrible breaking news, the Toronto Wolfpack have withdrawn from the 2020 Super League season amid rumours of players not being paid and the request for a £200,000 loan was rejected by opposition Super League clubs.

The news means that the likes of Sonny Bill Williams as well as other high profile Wolfpack players may become available to other Super League clubs, or even NRL teams.

Listen to the thoughts of Andrew Ferguson and League Freak on this breaking news:

This is really sad news for the game.

I would suggest that the Wolfpack should look to step back to the Championship, get costs back under control, and aim for Super League once again in a couple of years from now.

Toronto Wolfpack withdraw from 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/SXhBJLQ4kY — Toronto Wolfpack (@TOwolfpack) July 20, 2020

BREAKING: Toronto Wolfpack have sensationally pulled out of the remainder of the 2020 Super League season. The Canadian outfit, coached by Brian McDermott, will not play on this year. pic.twitter.com/t4BlYH1NpJ — Gary Carter (@GaryCarter_1979) July 20, 2020

Related