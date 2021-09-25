The Penrith Panthers Beat The Melbourne Storm To Win A Place In The 2021 NRL Grand Final!!!

The Penrith Panthers have won an epic defensive batting over the Melbourne Storm with a 10-6 victory at Suncorp Stadium. The win see’s the Panthers join the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the 2021 NRL Grand Final.

The Panthers got off to a great start with a cross field kick by Nathan Cleary taken cleanly by Steven Crichton in just the 2nd minute of the match. The game quality settled into a defensive battle with the Storm getting a few chances but just not being able to put the finishing touches on the play when they got close to the Panthers line.

The Panthers scored once again early in the second half through Brian To’o and the Panthers took a 10-0 lead. At times the Storm looked out on their feet, but like the great club they are they fought their way back into the content through a try to Ryan Papenhuyzen in the 62nd minute.

From there this contest went to a new level. So many game turning moments, the Storm throwing everything they had at the Panthers while the Penrith defence was nothing short of immense.

This was one of the best games of the season, and a worthy showdown for the two best teams all year. The Panthers come away with the victory, but the Storm will hold their heads high after that performance.

Ona personal note, as a Panthers supporter, I don’t think Ive ever been more emotional after a Panthers game in my life. this was one of those games people will remember for a long time, and it was amazing to see my club win the contest.

Now we have the Grand Final to look forward to. What a special Grand Final it will be too!

Playing the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Benji Marshall’s last game, Wayne Bennett and Adam Reynolds last game for the Rabbitohs, and a young Panthers side looking to go one better than last year.

I can’t wait for the whole week, the occasion, the buildup and the game.

This will be amazing!!!

Be sure to subscribe to the Fergo and The Freak NRL Podcast to keep up to date with all the Grand Final news and action!

Related