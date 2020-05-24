Subscribe To Fergo And The Freak Ahead Of The NRL Season Restart!

You’re going to need to keep up to date with everything happening as the NRL season re-starts, so what better way than to subscribe to the fastest growing podcast in Rugby League, the Fergo and The Freak NRL podcast!

Covering Rugby League from all over the world, including the NRL, Super League, State Of Origin and International Rugby League, you’ll get a great insight into the game and have a good laugh along the way!

Simply click the link below for your favourite podcast provider and make sure you subscribe!

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak/id1457964385

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1C6UQPMOKl9QAiiXk78LtV

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak

Google Play Music: http://fergoandfreak.libsyn.com/gpm

Player FM: https://player.fm/series/fergo-and-the-freak

Podbean: https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/eveic-8cb80/Fergo-and-The-Freak-Podcast

TuneIn: https://tunein.com/podcasts/Sports–Recreation-Podcasts/Fergo-and-The-Freak-p1222226/

PodParadise: https://www.podparadise.com/Podcast/1457964385

Castbox.fm: https://castbox.fm/channel/Fergo-and-The-Freak-id2073183?country=us

Podbay: http://podbay.fm/show/1457964385

Podtail: https://podtail.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak/

Overcast FM: https://overcast.fm/itunes1457964385/fergo-and-the-freak

Direct Link: http://fergoandfreak.libsyn.com/

Related