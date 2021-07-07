State Of Origin 3 To Be Played In Newcastle In 2021

Jul 07, 2021 League Freak Rugby League State Of Origin 0
The third and final game of the 2021 State Of Origin series will see New South Wales take on Queensland at Newcastles McDonald Jones Stadium.
The game was meant top be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney but a venue change was forced due to ongoing Covid 19 restrictions that have been extended across the Sydney Region for at least another week.
This should be a fun venue to take State Of Origin too. Hopefully a full house is permitted and the people of Newcastle are allowed to enjoy an awesome buildup to the game in which the Blues are looking to get a clean sweet over the Maroons.
Hopefully the NRL is able to add some temporary seating to the venue to get a bigger crowd into the match.
I personally think it will be an awesome venue for State Of Origin football!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
