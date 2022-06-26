Sport Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Ep414 – NSW Smash QLD In Game 2 Plus International Footy Wrap Up!

In this episode of the Fergo and The Freak NRL podcast League Freak gives his thoughts on the huge win by New South Wales over Queensland in State Of Origtin 2 before having a chat about the international football we saw over the weekend.

The Freaky talks about the silly argument that some people put forward that some parts of Rugby League need to become “less than” so that other parts of the game can grow.

Go here: https://tipping.nrl.com

Click on the “Tipping” link on the left hand side. If you need to register a free account, do it.

When youre all set up join out competition by entering our competition code which is: W33TMDE5

