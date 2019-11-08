Sonny Bill Williams Personal Message To Toronto Wolfpack And New Zealand All Blacks Supporters

Nov 08, 2019 League Freak European Super League News 0
Now that Sonny Bill Williams move to play Rugby League for the Toronto Wolfpack is official we are seeing a lot of marketing moves being made by all and sundry.
Sonny Bill Williams himself has thanks New Zealand Rugby Union supporters while also telling Toronto Wolfpack supporters how excited he is to be moving to the club and back to playing Rugby League.
Sonny Bill Williams recorded this message that was posted on the Toronto Wolfpack Twitter feed:
Welcome to Toronto @SonnyBWilliams 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/dFY1N9Ac2U
— Toronto Wolfpack (@TOwolfpack) November 7, 2019
He also posted this message that was posted on the New Zealand All Blacks twitter feed:
.@SonnyBWilliams has a special message for the fans and wider rugby community.
FULL STORY 👉🏽 https://t.co/BNCbXw419Z pic.twitter.com/7nQ7qJixTg
— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 7, 2019
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
