Sonny Bill Williams Personal Message To Toronto Wolfpack And New Zealand All Blacks Supporters

Now that Sonny Bill Williams move to play Rugby League for the Toronto Wolfpack is official we are seeing a lot of marketing moves being made by all and sundry.

Sonny Bill Williams himself has thanks New Zealand Rugby Union supporters while also telling Toronto Wolfpack supporters how excited he is to be moving to the club and back to playing Rugby League.

Sonny Bill Williams recorded this message that was posted on the Toronto Wolfpack Twitter feed:

He also posted this message that was posted on the New Zealand All Blacks twitter feed:

.@SonnyBWilliams has a special message for the fans and wider rugby community. FULL STORY 👉🏽 https://t.co/BNCbXw419Z pic.twitter.com/7nQ7qJixTg — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 7, 2019

Related