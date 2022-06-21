Rugby League Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Ep412 – Channel 9 Media Attacks The Redcliffe Dolphins And England Can’t Play The Ball Properly!

In this episode of the Fergo and The Freak NRL podcast The Glorious League Freak lokks at the gross attacks by Channel 9 media on the way the Redcliffe Dolphins are building their NRL squad as they prepare for their entry into the competitioin.

Shock horror, its Karen Gould!

Then he talks about the England vs Combined Nations All Stars and a passionate Rugby League fan who is nothing short of awesome!

Have a listen to our porevious podcasts outlining why an NRL Draft was not only defeated in court, but why it is a terrible idea:

http://www.leaguefreak.com/the-nrl-draft-podcasts-everything-you-want-to-know-about-the-nrl-draft-56799/

