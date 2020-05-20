 

Poll: Do You Think Greg Inglis Is A Good Signing By The Warrington Wolves?

May 20, 2020

The Greg Inglis signing by the Warrington Wolves for the 2021 season was a bit of a shock to most people within Rugby League.

I think Inglis is a great signing. It will be very interesting to see what position they look to play him in.

I want to find out what you think of the signing though!

Vote in the poll below. What do you think? Is he a good signing by the Wolves?

Is Greg Inglis A Good Signing For The Warrington Wolves?

You can have a listen to what I think of Greg Inglis signing for the Warrington Wolves below.

