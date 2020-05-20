Poll: Do You Think Greg Inglis Is A Good Signing By The Warrington Wolves?

May 20, 2020 League Freak European Super League News 0
The Greg Inglis signing by the Warrington Wolves for the 2021 season was a bit of a shock to most people within Rugby League.
I think Inglis is a great signing. It will be very interesting to see what position they look to play him in.
I want to find out what you think of the signing though!
Vote in the poll below. What do you think? Is he a good signing by the Wolves?
You can have a listen to what I think of Greg Inglis signing for the Warrington Wolves below.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
May 19, 2020 0
May 19, 2020 0
May 02, 2020 0
May 13, 2020 0
May 13, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.