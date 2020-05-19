Greg Inglis To Make A Comeback To Rugby League With The Warrington Wolves In 2021

The Sydney Daily Telegraph is reporting that Greg Inglis will make a shock return to Rugby League and sign with the Warrington Wolves for the 2021 season.

Inglis was forced into retirement with a persistent knee injury that he had carried for years. It seems as though a year or so on the sidelines has not only helped his knee recover a Little, but has rekindled his desire to compete once again.

Inglis has stayed in close touch with the South Sydney Rabbitohs since his retirement, having taken up an off field role with the club.

On the Fergo and The Freak podcast last year I said I wouldn’t be surprised to see Inglis make a comeback to the game in the future. Inglis would still be a great player in the centres, at five-eight, and I think he even has the size and strength to play in the back row if that is what he was looking to do.

Playing at fullback, in my opinion, may put a few too many kilometres into his legs, and I would be looking to try and prolong his career as much as possible.

With a very long time to go before he turns out for the Warrington Wolves, Inglis has plenty of time to get himself in shape to be ready to play in Super League. He could bulk up if he wanted to play in the forwards, or drop weight if he did want to play at fullback.

Greg Inglis is one of the very best athletes to ever play Rugby League. On top of that, his incredible skill level allows him to cover multiple positions.

This could well be an amazing signing for the Warrington Wolves. Inglis will be facing off against the likes of Israel Folau and Sonny Bill Williams next season.

That is exciting!

