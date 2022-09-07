Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 437 – Are The Parramatta Eels Favourites To Take Out The Premiership In 2022 With Special Guest Julie

In this episode of the Fergo and The Freak Rugby League NRL podcast special guest Julie joins Freakyt to have a chat about her rampaging Parramatta Eels.

After their win at home over the Melbourne Storm, and having secured a place in the top 4, are they now favourites to take out the Premiership in 2022?

We also discuss junior football, living in South Australia and childbrith!

Click here to listen to this episode!

