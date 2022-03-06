Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 380 – E-Mails, News, Adverts And Administration

Mar 07, 2022 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode Andrew and Freaky chat about the RFL Chairman Tweeting League Freak about the three different administrations the game in England now has.
Then they read listener emails, go through a bit of news, and then give their thoughts on the 2022 NRL Advert.
2022 Fergo and The Freak NRL Tippiing Competition.
Go here: https://tipping.nrl.com
Click on the “Tipping” link on the left hand side. If you need to register a free account, do it.
When youre all set up join out competition by entering our competition code which is: W33TMDE5
