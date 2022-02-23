Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 378 – Open Your Mouth And Say “AHHHHHHHHHHHHH”

In this episode the boys have a chat about the corproate media and the vendictive way they talk about the game and its players, Andrew has a good old fashioned rant about the Wests Tigers then your fearless hosts talk about the five man leadership group the club announced.

Discussion then moves to the NRL changing how they use the bunker to make calls on concussions and the issues that brings up, because having a quick chat about the trial games last weekend.

2022 Fergo and The Freak NRL Tippiing Competition.

Go here: https://tipping.nrl.com

Click on the “Tipping” link on the left hand side. If you need to register a free account, do it.

When youre all set up join out competition by entering our competition code which is: W33TMDE5

