Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 377 – The 2022 NRL Tipping Competition – How To Join!

This is a very quick episode to give you all the details on how to join the 2022 Fergo and The Freak NRL Tippiing Competition.

Go here: https://tipping.nrl.com

Click on the “Tipping” link on the left hand side. If you need to register a free account, do it.

When youre all set up join out competition by entering our competition code which is: W33TMDE5

