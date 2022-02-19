 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 377 – The 2022 NRL Tipping Competition – How To Join!

Feb 19, 2022 Fergo and The Freak 0

This is a very quick episode to give you all the details on how to join the 2022 Fergo and The Freak NRL Tippiing Competition.

Go here: https://tipping.nrl.com

Click on the “Tipping” link on the left hand side. If you need to register a free account, do it.

When youre all set up join out competition by entering our competition code which is: W33TMDE5

2022 NRL Podcast

 


Click here to listen to this episode!

