Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 374 – Rating All 16 NRL Club Fullbacks In 2022

In this episode Fergo and The Freak rate the fullback of all 16 teams in the NRL in 2022.

At one point they go right off track talking about players who were supposed to be the fastest players in the game (If not the best) but they doon get back on track

What do you think of our new intro by the way? We might mix things up as the season goes on!

Twitter

AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Patreon

Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Websites

The Rugby League Project

The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak

Rugby League Podcasting Network

NRL Rumours

NRL Breaking News

FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal

2022 NRL Podcast, The Official NRL website, NRL News, 2022 NRL Draw, 2023 NRL Draw, Buy NRL Tickets,



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related