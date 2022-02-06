Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 374 – Rating All 16 NRL Club Fullbacks In 2022

Feb 07, 2022 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode Fergo and The Freak rate the fullback of all 16 teams in the NRL in 2022.
At one point they go right off track talking about players who were supposed to be the fastest players in the game (If not the best) but they doon get back on track
What do you think of our new intro by the way? We might mix things up as the season goes on!
AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Patreon
Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Websites
The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak
Rugby League Podcasting Network
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal
2022 NRL Podcast, The Official NRL website, NRL News, 2022 NRL Draw, 2023 NRL Draw, Buy NRL Tickets,
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Jan 31, 2022 0
Jan 30, 2022 0
Jan 30, 2022 0
Jan 30, 2022 0
Jan 30, 2022 0
Jan 29, 2022 0
You must log in to post a comment.