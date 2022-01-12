 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 371 – The 2025 French World Cup And Reading Youtube Comments Part 3

Jan 13, 2022 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode the Fergo and The Freak talk about the announcement of the 2025 Rugby League World Cup being in France, we talk a little Covid and how NRL players have reacted to new restrictions being placed on them, then we read the rest of our Youtube comments, a quick Twitter comment and then talk about how you could cheat in wheelchair Rugby League.

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight.

