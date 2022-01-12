Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 371 – The 2025 French World Cup And Reading Youtube Comments Part 3

In this episode the Fergo and The Freak talk about the announcement of the 2025 Rugby League World Cup being in France, we talk a little Covid and how NRL players have reacted to new restrictions being placed on them, then we read the rest of our Youtube comments, a quick Twitter comment and then talk about how you could cheat in wheelchair Rugby League.

Its here for you!

Twitter

AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Patreon

Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Websites

The Rugby League Project

The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak

Rugby League Podcasting Network

NRL Rumours

NRL Breaking News

FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal

2022 NRL Podcast, The Official NRL website, NRL News, 2022 NRL Draw, 2023 NRL Draw, Buy NRL Tickets,



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related