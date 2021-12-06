Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 368 – He’s Talking About England….

In this episode Salt ‘N Pepper talk about the good decision to re-schedule the World Cup, and therefore avoiding Omicron!

They then talk about St Helens refusal to play in the World Club Challenge. Fear? Yes.

Then. its on to player signing news, some surprising news out of New Zealand, and a little talk about international Rugby League.

