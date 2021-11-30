Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 367 – The State Of The Parramatta Eels With Elliott Richardson

In this episode Freaky chats with Elliott Richardson of One Eyed Eel and Rugby League Monthly to talk about the state of the Parramatta Eels.

We chat about the players the Eels have let go, their junior development, the coaching staff, and their outlook for the future.

It’s always great to have a chat with Elliott. Make sure you follow him on social media and subscribe to Rugby League Monthly!

