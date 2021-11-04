Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 362 – Reading Our YouTube Comments – PART 1 (Finally!)

Nov 05, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode Fergo and The Freak chat a little about the Tyron May sacking, Ottawa “moving” to Cornwall, the cancellation of the 2021 Golden Boot Award by the International Rugby League….and then we get into the real meat of the episode…
The life and times of Captain James Cook….no….wait….
We finally read our YouTube comments! This is Part 1 of reading the Youtube comments. Part 2 will be out in the next few days!
