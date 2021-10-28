 

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 360 – A Quick Chat Between Award Winning Podcasters

Oct 28, 2021 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode your favourite award winning podcasters celebrate winning their very first award for podcasting! Sort of…

You can find all the details and the awards ceremony here:

http://www.fergoandthefreak.com/fergo-and-the-freak-wins-the-2021-best-rugby-league-logo-on-youtube-award/

Thanks to everyone who voted for our logo! We really do appreciate it!

Also thank you to Rugby League History on YouTube for including us in the awards!

Click here to listen to this episode!

