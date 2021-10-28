Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 360 – A Quick Chat Between Award Winning Podcasters

Oct 28, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode your favourite award winning podcasters celebrate winning their very first award for podcasting! Sort of…
You can find all the details and the awards ceremony here:
http://www.fergoandthefreak.com/fergo-and-the-freak-wins-the-2021-best-rugby-league-logo-on-youtube-award/
Thanks to everyone who voted for our logo! We really do appreciate it!
Also thank you to Rugby League History on YouTube for including us in the awards!
Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Oct 27, 2021 0
Oct 27, 2021 0
Oct 25, 2021 0
Oct 27, 2021 0
Oct 21, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.