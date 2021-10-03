Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 353 – The Penrith Panthers Are The 2021 NRL Champions!!!

Oct 04, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak, Penrith Panthers, South Sydney Rabbitohs 0
A full 2021 NRL Grand Final review!!!
In this episode your heroes look back on a tough 2021 NRL Grand Final won by the Penrith Panthers.
They talk about the future of this young side, how this win changes the history of the Panthers club, where South Sydney will be at going into next season, Benji Marshalls future and a whole lot more.
Obviously League Freak was in a celebratory mood, but Andrew points out, with indisputable facts, that the real champion is the Wests Tigers.
