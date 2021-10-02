Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 352 – 2021 NRL Grand Final Preview – The Last Word!

Oct 03, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we look at the clash between the Penrith Panthers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the 2021 NRL Grand Final.
Key players, the ins and outs, how we think the game will go and our final predictions.
We will be recording a review of the game soon after its all done and dusted too, so stay tuned for that!
