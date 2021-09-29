Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 350 – Olay Oshay And The Great NRL Cake Bake Off

Sep 30, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode your heroes have a chat about the recent videos that were circulated showing Melbourne Storm players doing something. We don’t really know what, but it was something!
We have a discussion about the way the media portrays the the Penrith Panthers. Its a little bit weird!
We the talk about Russell Crowe and his time as the South Sydney Rabbitohs owner, we read two emails from Newy Ash, and have a general laugh about things only we care about!
Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Sep 28, 2021 0
Sep 27, 2021 0
Sep 23, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.