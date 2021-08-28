Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 342 – Everyone gets Seven Tackles!

Aug 29, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode Andrew and Freaky attack talk of seven tackle sets after a ball is kicked over the sideline with the ferocity of a Latrell Mitchell tackle.
We then talk about THAT Latrell Mitchell tackle and how we would change his game.
We talk about great players of the past stepping up in front of your own eyes, great moments in the games history, Andrew hits us with some statistics about how lopsided this season has been, we look at the NRL shutting down its digital arm and the terrible influence of PVL on the game.
All that and much more on your favourite Rugby League podcast!
