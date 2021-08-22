Podcast; Fergo and The Freak – Episode 340 – Why Would We Talk About Rugby League?

In this episode Andrew and Freaky talk about all the government, movies, advertising and more!

They also have a few small chats about Rugby League including some of the terrible decisions made by the video referee this week, how the Broncos are improving but have a long way to go, the core of the Wests Tigers, the ridiculous amount of points being scored, the choking culture at the Canberra Raiders, and much, much more!

