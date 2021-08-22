Podcast; Fergo and The Freak – Episode 340 – Why Would We Talk About Rugby League?

Aug 23, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode Andrew and Freaky talk about all the government, movies, advertising and more!
They also have a few small chats about Rugby League including some of the terrible decisions made by the video referee this week, how the Broncos are improving but have a long way to go, the core of the Wests Tigers, the ridiculous amount of points being scored, the choking culture at the Canberra Raiders, and much, much more!
Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Aug 18, 2021 0
Aug 15, 2021 0
Aug 09, 2021 0
Aug 24, 2021 0
Aug 07, 2021 0
Aug 05, 2021 0
Aug 04, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.