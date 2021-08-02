Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 335 – We Tell You How The NRL Season Will Finish

Aug 03, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode Andrew and Freaky go through the rest of the NRL draw and select winners from each game and tell you how the ladder turns out!
We then predict the finals, and give you the Grand Final winner!
We also clean out the Wests Tigers roster, it was a big job, it required a big hose, also, thats what she said!
Then we discuss how good it feels to cancel a World Cup!
Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Jul 29, 2021 0
Jul 28, 2021 0
Jul 23, 2021 0
Aug 02, 2021 0
Jul 21, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.