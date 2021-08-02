Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 335 – We Tell You How The NRL Season Will Finish

In this episode Andrew and Freaky go through the rest of the NRL draw and select winners from each game and tell you how the ladder turns out!

We then predict the finals, and give you the Grand Final winner!

We also clean out the Wests Tigers roster, it was a big job, it required a big hose, also, thats what she said!

Then we discuss how good it feels to cancel a World Cup!

